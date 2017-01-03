Suspects arrested in France over Kard...

Suspects arrested in France over Kardashian robbery -reports

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 9 Several people were arrested and some held for questioning by police in France on Monday in connection with the robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris last October, Europe 1 Radio and other French media reported. French police said at the time that the 36 year-old was robbed at gunpoint of some 9 million euros worth of jewellery by masked men who tied her up in her Paris apartment early on Oct. 3.

