Study: Just 7 percent of top films in 2016 directed by women
This Jan. 7, 2017 file photo shows director Ava DuVernay at the 2017 Film Independent Filmmaker Grant and Spirit Award Nominees Brunch in West Hollywood, Calif. A new study finds that just 7 percent of the 250 highest-grossing films of 2016 were directed by women.
