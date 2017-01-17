Streep, Meyers, 'Moonlight' to be honored at LGBTQ gala

This Jan. 8, 2017 file image released by NBC shows Meryl Streep accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Streep, who gave an impassioned speech at the Golden Globes criticizing President-elect Donald Trump for mocking a disabled reporter and calling for the defense of a free press, will be honored for a career of advocating for LGBTQ equality on Feb. 11, by the Human Rights Campaign, the LGBTQ civil rights organization.

