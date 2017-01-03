Stay Healthy: Winter Cold and Cough S...

Stay Healthy: Winter Cold and Cough Survival Kit

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Common colds: They're the No. 1 reason people call in sick to work and school. And, even when we practice good habits - like hand-washing and avoiding touching our eyes, nose and mouth - we're unlucky enough to get an average of two or three colds a year, mostly during the winter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 22 min TV Producer 68
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... 5 hr Sweet 1
Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin 15 hr ThomasA 4
its a fact Dec 28 afriend 4
Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities! Dec 27 afriend 2
News My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016 Dec 22 USS LIBERTY 1
News Lisa Vanderpump Is Unsure if She'll Return to '... (Jun '15) Dec 20 Pawlu 3
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,092 • Total comments across all topics: 277,658,750

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC