Stay Healthy: Winter Cold and Cough Survival Kit
Common colds: They're the No. 1 reason people call in sick to work and school. And, even when we practice good habits - like hand-washing and avoiding touching our eyes, nose and mouth - we're unlucky enough to get an average of two or three colds a year, mostly during the winter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|22 min
|TV Producer
|68
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|5 hr
|Sweet
|1
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|15 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|its a fact
|Dec 28
|afriend
|4
|Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities!
|Dec 27
|afriend
|2
|My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016
|Dec 22
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|Lisa Vanderpump Is Unsure if She'll Return to '... (Jun '15)
|Dec 20
|Pawlu
|3
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC