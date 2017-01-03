Sleep, mom time and English rock on m...

Sleep, mom time and English rock on menu for Globe nominees

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: My Mother Lode

On this Golden Globes day, some nominees will be sleeping in, a few will be hanging with their moms, and one will be partying like it's 1975. A rough estimate of about 100 nominees made at least brief appearances Saturday at the annual BAFTA Tea Party, an afternoon-before tradition hosted by the Los Angeles chapter of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts at The Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now 5 hr Gale Strassberg r... 1
Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09) 5 hr Gale Strassberg r... 353
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... 5 hr Gale Strassberg r... 2
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now 5 hr Gale Strassberg r... 1
Emcee D Unknown NEEDS SALES SUPPORT HIM 9 hr Patrick Gilbride ... 1
News France honors 5 Southern California veterans wi... 10 hr John Minasian 1
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 18 hr TV Producer 79
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,959 • Total comments across all topics: 277,711,582

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC