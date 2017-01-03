Sleep, mom time and English rock on menu for Globe nominees
On this Golden Globes day, some nominees will be sleeping in, a few will be hanging with their moms, and one will be partying like it's 1975. A rough estimate of about 100 nominees made at least brief appearances Saturday at the annual BAFTA Tea Party, an afternoon-before tradition hosted by the Los Angeles chapter of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts at The Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.
