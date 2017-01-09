Simpson series, 'Atlanta,' and 'Night Manager' win Globes

TV limited series 'Night Manager' and O.J. Simpson trial drama win Globes, along with FX comedy 'Atlanta' and actress Tracee Ellis Ross The cast and crew of "Atlanta" poses in the press room with the award for best television series - musical or comedy at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. NEW YORK - Diversity, the FX network and O.J. Simpson - or at least his crime saga - were among the honorees in the television portion of the Golden Globe awards on Sunday.

