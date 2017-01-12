Share This on Twitter

Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2017 Sonnenblick-Eichner Company has arranged $92 million in first mortgage debt to refinance a portfolio of four hotels totaling 592 rooms. The portfolio includes Hyatt House flagged properties in Falls Church, VA and King of Prussia, PA; a Hilton Garden Inn in Albany, NY; and the luxury boutique Archer Hotel in Austin, TX.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Online.