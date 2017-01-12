Scandinavian Film Festival L.A. bring...

Scandinavian Film Festival L.A. brings a bit of Europe to Beverly Hills

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Whittier Daily News

The Latvian Oscar submission “Dawn” will be shown on Jan. 22 on the last day of the 18th Annual Scandinavian Film Festival L.A. For two consecutive weekends, starting Saturday and Sunday and winding up Jan. 21-22, the 18th annual Scandinavian Film Festival L.A. arrives at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills. Oscar submissions and other current films from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Baltic neighbors Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are highlighted at the fest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig... 45 min ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Bizarre 405 Freeway chase leads to arrest of ga... 50 min Lo mein 2
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 2 hr TV Producer 108
To all of you Chargers fans out there in Los An... 6 hr Local 7
Unless You REPENT 11 hr YOU WILL BE SORRY 1
The Secret History of Tactile Pavement 20 hr Joan 1
its a fact Dec 28 afriend 4
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 12 at 4:47PM PST

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,428 • Total comments across all topics: 277,859,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC