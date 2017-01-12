Scandinavian Film Festival L.A. brings a bit of Europe to Beverly Hills

The Latvian Oscar submission “Dawn” will be shown on Jan. 22 on the last day of the 18th Annual Scandinavian Film Festival L.A. For two consecutive weekends, starting Saturday and Sunday and winding up Jan. 21-22, the 18th annual Scandinavian Film Festival L.A. arrives at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills. Oscar submissions and other current films from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Baltic neighbors Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are highlighted at the fest.

