Robbie Williams sells enormous 11 bat...

Robbie Williams sells enormous 11 bathroom Los Angeles mansion to DJ Khaled for $9.9m

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

According to TMZ , the 42-year-old British pop singer sold the 10,681 square-foot mansion to Khaled for exactly $9.9 million after listing it in June 2016 for originally $11million. New keys: The 40-year-old rapper will enjoy the 10,681 square-foot mansion located in between Beverly Hills and Sherman Oaks Although the house carries the 90210 zip code, Williams' mansion is nestled in the celebrity-heavy Sherman Oaks neighborhood between Beverly Glen and Benedict Canyon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 1 hr TV Producer 78
dogs tortured by horrible men 11 hr dhag 1
Court Documents EXPOSED! Los Angeles Sponsored ... 12 hr Baddboyfilms News... 1
Charter Cable Stops VCR/DVD Recording (Jun '08) 14 hr Dee 15
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... Fri Sweet 1
Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin Thu ThomasA 4
its a fact Dec 28 afriend 4
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,812 • Total comments across all topics: 277,685,880

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC