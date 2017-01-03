Robbie Williams sells enormous 11 bathroom Los Angeles mansion to DJ Khaled for $9.9m

According to TMZ , the 42-year-old British pop singer sold the 10,681 square-foot mansion to Khaled for exactly $9.9 million after listing it in June 2016 for originally $11million. New keys: The 40-year-old rapper will enjoy the 10,681 square-foot mansion located in between Beverly Hills and Sherman Oaks Although the house carries the 90210 zip code, Williams' mansion is nestled in the celebrity-heavy Sherman Oaks neighborhood between Beverly Glen and Benedict Canyon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.