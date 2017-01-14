Robbie Williams' L.A.-area mansion hi...

Robbie Williams' L.A.-area mansion hits the right note with DJ Khaled

Los Angeles Times

British singer-songwriter Robbie Williams has officially checked out of the Mulholland Estates area, selling his home in the guard-gated community to fellow musician DJ Khaled for $9.9 million. The French Normandy-style house, custom built in 1992, was updated by Williams during his decade-plus of ownership.

