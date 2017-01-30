Righteous Brothers

Righteous Brothers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Nearly 41 years to the day after the brutal death of Karen Klaas, her 1976 murder has been solved, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The case captivated the public four decades ago because of its shocking circumstances and a celebrity connection: Klaas had been attacked at her home in Hermosa Beach, a small oceanfront California city that even now sees only a handful of murders per decade .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 3 hr DavidFMilleriiiphd 813
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 3 hr DoubleTap 10
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr melvin perez 20,787
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 12 hr Now_What- 33
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... 14 hr Rose of Tralee 14
Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig... Sun Rose of Tralee 3
News Anti-Trump, immigration halt protests planned a... Sat guest 3
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,295 • Total comments across all topics: 278,414,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC