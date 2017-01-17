Ricky Martin's plush Beverly Hills pad

Ricky Martin's plush Beverly Hills pad

Puerto Rican heartthrob Ricky Martin has snapped up a stunning US$13.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills, just up the road from the famous Beverly Hills Hotel. The 1049 sqm residence, which boasts seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, has enough A-list neighbours to make your head spin including Sandra Bullock who lives a few doors down.

