Rashida Jones with Ezra Koenig at Sun...

Rashida Jones with Ezra Koenig at Sundance

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

But Rashida Jones could not resist cosying up to her Vampire Weekend star beau Ezra Koenig after he joined her at the Sundance Film Festival at the weekend. The 40-year-old TV beauty was joined by her younger man as she promoted her documentary Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, which follows the lives of several pornographic actresses aged between 18 and 19-years-old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Http://miamicocatea.com 50 min Paul calais 5
News 1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso... 2 hr tellinitlikeitis 5
Alec Baldwin Is A Disgusting Human Being!! (Sep '11) 2 hr Guest 23
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 5 hr Inglewood Lanes 6
News Steve McQueen (Mar '12) 7 hr James 4
News Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march 10 hr ThomasA 7
News Bangladeshi' shot dead during robbery in Los An... 11 hr Hey Dude 2
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,190,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC