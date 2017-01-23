Rashida Jones with Ezra Koenig at Sundance

But Rashida Jones could not resist cosying up to her Vampire Weekend star beau Ezra Koenig after he joined her at the Sundance Film Festival at the weekend. The 40-year-old TV beauty was joined by her younger man as she promoted her documentary Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, which follows the lives of several pornographic actresses aged between 18 and 19-years-old.

