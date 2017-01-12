Priyanka Chopra recovering after mish...

Priyanka Chopra recovering after mishap on 'Quantico' set

1 hr ago

File Photo: Actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. Actress Priyanka Chopra is resting at home after a "minor incident" on the set of her ABC show "Quantico," the network said Friday.

