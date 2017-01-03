Jimmy Fallon, host of the 74th Annual...

Jimmy Fallon, host of the 74th Annual Golden Globe

Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Jimmy Fallon, host of the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, poses with Miss Golden Globes 2017, from left, sisters Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia Stallone after rolling out the red carpet during Golden Globe Awards Preview Day at the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The awards will be held on Sunday.

