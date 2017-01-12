Philly-shot Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston flick gets new name as Nicole Kidman eyes role
Nicole Kidman arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston are set to start shooting a movie in Philly soon, but some details still are in flux.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To all of you Chargers fans out there in Los An...
|15 min
|Local
|3
|Unless You REPENT
|1 hr
|YOU WILL BE SORRY
|1
|Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig...
|8 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|The Secret History of Tactile Pavement
|11 hr
|Joan
|1
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|23 hr
|TV Producer
|105
|its a fact
|Dec 28
|afriend
|4
|Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities!
|Dec 27
|afriend
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC