Pharrell Williams on Producing 'Hidden Figures' & Projects That Are 'Sticky'

Mimi Valdes and Pharrell Williams attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. For Pharrell Williams , the most rewarding part about being a producer and co-composer on Hidden Figures isn't that the film beat Rogue One: A Star Wars Story to top last week's box office, it's that the story about three African-American women who helped NASA launch John Glenn into space in the 1960s is finally being told.

