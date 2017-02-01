Pharrell and Wife Helen Lasichanh Welcome Triplets
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh arrive at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, Calif. A rep for the super-producer/artist confirmed the news to Vanity Fair Tuesday , saying that the mother and babies are "happy and healthy."
