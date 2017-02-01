Pharrell and Wife Helen Lasichanh Wel...

Pharrell and Wife Helen Lasichanh Welcome Triplets

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Billboard

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh arrive at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, Calif. A rep for the super-producer/artist confirmed the news to Vanity Fair Tuesday , saying that the mother and babies are "happy and healthy."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 31 min Rose of Tralee 16
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 1 hr Rose of Tralee 35
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr melvin perez 20,800
Men & Women that can spend 1 1/2 Minutes on a w... 3 hr Linda Miller 1
News LA cops fatally shoot man near CNN Hollywood af... 7 hr 25or6to4 1
Beware of Con Man Swami Premodaya Satsang I-cod... 7 hr Beware 1
News Paris Jackson to guest star on Fox TV drama 'Star' 9 hr Pasquali 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,861 • Total comments across all topics: 278,466,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC