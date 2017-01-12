Peter Fonda says Jack Nicholson 'basi...

Peter Fonda says Jack Nicholson 'basically retired'

Read more: Daily Mail

The 79-year-old legendary actor - who is arguably most famous for his role in The Shining - is 'basically retired', according to his Easy Rider co-star Peter Fonda, 76. Speaking to The Sun newspaper at a BAFTA Tea Party event in Los Angeles, he said: 'I think he is A basically retired. I don't want to speak for him but he has done a lot of work and he has done very well as a person financially.

Beverly Hills, CA

