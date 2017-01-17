Our Best Photos of the Women's March Los Angeles

Frine Medrano Senior Field Deputy for Senator Kevin De Leon outside City Hall at the Women's March Los Angeles These optics weren't great, for some reason the city hall stage had a huge, huge Trump fence locked around it outside City Hall at the Women's March Los Angeles LGBT rights are no longer a consideration of the White House, which yesterday removed those pages from it's official home page. Thanks Drumph! The overly full trains were filled to overcapacity, causing delays of hours, for some protesters getting to the March.

