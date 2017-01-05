Oscars to Honor Lectrosonics, Zaxcom ...

Oscars to Honor Lectrosonics, Zaxcom Jan 05, 2017

Two pro audio companies are among the award recipients in the scientific and technical achievements honored by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year. The academy announced that 18 scientific and technical achievements represented by 34 individual award recipients, as well as five organizations, will be honored at its annual Scientific and Technical Awards Presentation on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, CA.

