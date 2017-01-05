Oscars to Honor Lectrosonics, Zaxcom Jan 05, 2017
Two pro audio companies are among the award recipients in the scientific and technical achievements honored by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year. The academy announced that 18 scientific and technical achievements represented by 34 individual award recipients, as well as five organizations, will be honored at its annual Scientific and Technical Awards Presentation on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, CA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|3 min
|TV Producer
|67
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|2 hr
|Sweet
|1
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|11 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|its a fact
|Dec 28
|afriend
|4
|Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities!
|Dec 27
|afriend
|2
|My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016
|Dec 22
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|Lisa Vanderpump Is Unsure if She'll Return to '... (Jun '15)
|Dec 20
|Pawlu
|3
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC