Not just Deepika Padukone, this Anil ...

Not just Deepika Padukone, this Anil Kapoor co-star was also a head...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Do you remember the beautiful actress from Anil Kapoor and Tabu starrer Virasat ? We are talking about Pooja Batra. Actress Pooja Batra who is off the Bollywood scene for quite some time was seen attending the official Golden Globe Awards 2017 After Party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 3 hr TV Producer 105
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 4 hr MVille Miner 5
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 6 hr afriend 89
News Bizarre 405 Freeway chase leads to arrest of ga... 10 hr Fundie Concernd B... 1
News 1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso... 14 hr Wedge-oh 4
News Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09) Tue NEED HELP 79
its a fact Dec 28 afriend 4
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 11 at 11:50AM PST

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,452 • Total comments across all topics: 277,821,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC