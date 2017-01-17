New Montebello Mix shopping center opens with Sketchers, The Habit, Chipoltle
Combined Properties, Inc. has completed a $5.5 million dollar renovation of the Montebello Mix Shopping Center pictured January 18, 2017. The renovated shopping center features new retailers such as Skechers, The Habit and Chipotle.
