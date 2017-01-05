Netflix further expands Hollywood pre...

Netflix further expands Hollywood presence with lease of new office building

1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Netflix has agreed to lease all 92,000 square feet of a five-story office building under construction at Sunset Bronson Studios in Hollywood. The 5800 Sunset Blvd. building, designed by Gensler and shown in this rendering, is set to be completed by the middle of the year.

