Netflix further expands Hollywood presence with lease of new office building
Netflix has agreed to lease all 92,000 square feet of a five-story office building under construction at Sunset Bronson Studios in Hollywood. The 5800 Sunset Blvd. building, designed by Gensler and shown in this rendering, is set to be completed by the middle of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|TV Producer
|64
|its a fact
|Dec 28
|afriend
|4
|Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities!
|Dec 27
|afriend
|2
|My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016
|Dec 22
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|Lisa Vanderpump Is Unsure if She'll Return to '... (Jun '15)
|Dec 20
|Pawlu
|3
|If Hillary Clinton wore EarPiece during Benghaz... (Nov '15)
|Dec 18
|Reggie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC