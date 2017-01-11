Natalie Portman says co-star Kutcher paid 3 times as much
Portman tells Marie Claire magazine in an i... Natalie Portman says Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as her for co-starring in 2011's "No Strings Attached." Portman tells Marie Claire she knew about the pay difference at the time the film was being made, but wasn't as miffed as she should have been.
