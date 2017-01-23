Naomie Harris reveals her Golden Glob...

Naomie Harris reveals her Golden Globes nightmare

Read more: Anniston Star

The 40-year-old actress looked sensational in a Armani Prive gown at the annual awards bash in Beverly Hills, California, earlier this month - but has confessed to feeling extremely uncomfortable in her outfit. She shared: "I was very glad to get out of it! It was like a corset, I could barely breathe!" Naomie was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress gong at the ceremony for her role in 'Moonlight', but admitted she couldn't even toast her achievement because her eye-catching outfit was so tight.

