Moving and Shaking: Jewish World Watc...

Moving and Shaking: Jewish World Watch, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach and more

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Jewish Journal

Diana Buckhantz , chair of Jewish World Watch, poses with a young student at the Farchana refugee camp in Chad in 2012. Photo by Janice Kamenir-Reznik Anti-genocide organization Jewish World Watch has named Diana Buckhantz as its new board chair, according to a Jan. 3 announcement by the organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f... 2 hr Ben Quick 73
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 3 hr Raven 15
Illegal Alien Drug Gangs 3 hr The Judge 1
Review: KCLA-TV Los Angeles on LA71 3 hr KCLA-TV on LA71 4
Big Heaviest Rain on this Sunday 4 hr Heavy Rain LA 1
Trump Inauguration Day 4 hr Donald Trump 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr anybody anywhere 20,770
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 20 at 12:43PM PST

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,832 • Total comments across all topics: 278,103,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC