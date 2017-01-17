Moving and Shaking: Jewish World Watch, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach and more
Diana Buckhantz , chair of Jewish World Watch, poses with a young student at the Farchana refugee camp in Chad in 2012. Photo by Janice Kamenir-Reznik Anti-genocide organization Jewish World Watch has named Diana Buckhantz as its new board chair, according to a Jan. 3 announcement by the organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish Journal.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f...
|2 hr
|Ben Quick
|73
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|3 hr
|Raven
|15
|Illegal Alien Drug Gangs
|3 hr
|The Judge
|1
|Review: KCLA-TV Los Angeles on LA71
|3 hr
|KCLA-TV on LA71
|4
|Big Heaviest Rain on this Sunday
|4 hr
|Heavy Rain LA
|1
|Trump Inauguration Day
|4 hr
|Donald Trump
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|anybody anywhere
|20,770
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC