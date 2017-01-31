Mickey Rourke carries puffy Pomeranian pooch to lunch
And erotic movie legend Mickey Rourke was carrying arguably his finest as he headed home from lunch with his toy dog under his arm in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. The Nine And A Half Weeks legend seemed in a jolly mood after filling his belly at the swanky Caffe Roma eatery in the well-heeled area of Los Angeles county.
