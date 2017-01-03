Meryl Streep overrated? Donald Trump ...

Meryl Streep overrated? Donald Trump picks a decorated star

Actress Meryl Streep took a moment to talk about President-elect Donald Trump as she received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2017 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California. She called Trump's mocking of a disabled reporter while on the campaign trail the year's performance that most "stunned her."

