Meryl Streep overrated? Donald Trump picks a decorated star
Actress Meryl Streep took a moment to talk about President-elect Donald Trump as she received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2017 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California. She called Trump's mocking of a disabled reporter while on the campaign trail the year's performance that most "stunned her."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|TV Producer
|91
|~+~ Last Post Win's ~+~ (Apr '12)
|12 hr
|-Prince-
|105
|Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa...
|18 hr
|Call It Like U Se...
|6
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|19 hr
|Call It Like U Se...
|4
|Drain Hollywood
|19 hr
|Call It Like U Se...
|1
|Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady...
|22 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|Tokaso
|78
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC