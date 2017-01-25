Madonna Files to Adopt 2 More Children From Malawi
The 58-year-old singer has filed to adopt two more children from Malawi, according to the Associated Pres s . A government spokesman told the AP that Madonna appeared before the High Court on Wednesday, and will have to wait about a week for the court to decide whether to grant the adoption order.
