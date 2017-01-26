Lyle Menendez on 1989 murder: 'You ca...

Lyle Menendez on 1989 murder: 'You can't escape the memories'

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

In this Oct. 20, 1995, file photo, Lyle Menendez looks up during testimony in his and brother Erik's retrial for the 1989 shotgun slayings of their parents in Beverly Hills, Calif. "You can't escape the memories, and I long ago stopped trying," the convicted killer told People during a recent interview issued from California's Mule Creek State Prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GIVE UP ! It's HOPELESS ! SUCCUMB ! 12 min THE UNDERGROUND 1
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 3 hr Eddie 6
Alec Baldwin Is A Disgusting Human Being!! (Sep '11) 4 hr Duke 25
Review: Inglewood Lanes 6 hr Inglewood Lanes 1
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 7 hr Inglewood Lanes 20
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 7 hr Jeff Davis 21
News 'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ... 10 hr spud 16
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 26 at 2:48PM PST

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,318 • Total comments across all topics: 278,277,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC