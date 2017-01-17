Lion Actor Sunny Pawar Hangs Out With President Obama
Sunny Pawar arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2017. Ahead of Inauguration Day , Hollywood's newest charmer Sunny Pawar headed to the White House, scoring a handshake with President Obama in a dapper suit and bowtie.
