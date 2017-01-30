'La La Land' takes top honors at Producers Guild Awards
This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, "La La Land." The film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|1 hr
|25or6to4
|7
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|33
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|3 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,786
|Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig...
|Sun
|Rose of Tralee
|3
|Anti-Trump, immigration halt protests planned a...
|Sat
|guest
|3
|Efforts Told to Improve Jail Hospital : CARL BR...
|Sat
|Mamee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC