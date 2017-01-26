'La La Land' pushed aside as 'Manchester,' 'Moonlight' vie for top SAG award

Actors Michelle Williams and Casey Affleck pose for photographers at a Gala screening of their film 'Manchester by the Sea' at the 60th BFI London Film Festival in London, Britain October 8, 2016. Cast of 'Moonlight' poses backstage with their award for Best Motion Picture - Drama at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.