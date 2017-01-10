L.A. city attorney charges operators ...

L.A. city attorney charges operators of Beverly Hills talent agency with violating scam law

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A seven-count criminal complaint has been filed by the Los Angeles city attorney's office against two men who operated a Beverly Hills-based talent agency, alleging that they violated the Krekorian Talent Scam Prevention Act by charging a client up-front fees. California's Krekorian Act, which went into effect in 2010 , prohibits agents, managers and other people who represent performers from charging them any fees other than commissions and reimbursements for some out-of-pocket costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre 405 Freeway chase leads to arrest of ga... 4 hr Fundie Concernd B... 1
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 5 hr TV Producer 102
News 1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso... 7 hr Wedge-oh 4
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 23 hr Poncho2550 88
News Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09) Tue NEED HELP 79
News Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08) Tue Idelia 58
~+~ Last Post Win's ~+~ (Apr '12) Mon -Prince- 105
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 11 at 11:50AM PST

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,559 • Total comments across all topics: 277,811,266

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC