L.A. city attorney charges operators of Beverly Hills talent agency with violating scam law
A seven-count criminal complaint has been filed by the Los Angeles city attorney's office against two men who operated a Beverly Hills-based talent agency, alleging that they violated the Krekorian Talent Scam Prevention Act by charging a client up-front fees. California's Krekorian Act, which went into effect in 2010 , prohibits agents, managers and other people who represent performers from charging them any fees other than commissions and reimbursements for some out-of-pocket costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre 405 Freeway chase leads to arrest of ga...
|4 hr
|Fundie Concernd B...
|1
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|5 hr
|TV Producer
|102
|1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso...
|7 hr
|Wedge-oh
|4
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|23 hr
|Poncho2550
|88
|Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09)
|Tue
|NEED HELP
|79
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|Tue
|Idelia
|58
|~+~ Last Post Win's ~+~ (Apr '12)
|Mon
|-Prince-
|105
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC