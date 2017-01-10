L.A. city attorney charges operators of Beverly Hills talent agency with violating scam law

A seven-count criminal complaint has been filed by the Los Angeles city attorney's office against two men who operated a Beverly Hills-based talent agency, alleging that they violated the Krekorian Talent Scam Prevention Act by charging a client up-front fees. California's Krekorian Act, which went into effect in 2010 , prohibits agents, managers and other people who represent performers from charging them any fees other than commissions and reimbursements for some out-of-pocket costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.