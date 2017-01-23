Kimpton to Open Three Hotels in California
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants today announced two new hotels opening in Los Angeles in spring 2017, doubling the brand's presence in the city. Kimpton's Southern California expansion will continue later in 2017 with the launch of a new property in Palm Springs.
