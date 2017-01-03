Kim Kardashian West 'relieved' by Paris arrests
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was subjected to the terrifying ordeal back in October 2016 - where she had millions of dollars of jewellery stolen - and is reportedly pleased the French police have made some arrests. A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Kim is deeply relieved to know that this horrible ordeal will all come to an end soon."
