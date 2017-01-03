Kim Kardashian West 'relieved' by Par...

Kim Kardashian West 'relieved' by Paris arrests

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was subjected to the terrifying ordeal back in October 2016 - where she had millions of dollars of jewellery stolen - and is reportedly pleased the French police have made some arrests. A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Kim is deeply relieved to know that this horrible ordeal will all come to an end soon."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso... 13 min Wedge-oh 4
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 10 hr cdw 101
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 16 hr Poncho2550 88
News Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09) 20 hr NEED HELP 79
News Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08) Tue Idelia 58
~+~ Last Post Win's ~+~ (Apr '12) Mon -Prince- 105
Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa... Mon Call It Like U Se... 6
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 11 at 4:29AM PST

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,482 • Total comments across all topics: 277,803,009

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC