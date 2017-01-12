Jessica Alba's Honest Co. recalls baby powder due to 'possible
"The Honest Company is recalling all lots of Organic Baby Powder. This product is distributed in the United States in 4 oz containers, UPC #817810014529," a statement on the Honest Company website read.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig...
|6 hr
|Waitinforbrownouts
|6
|To all of you Chargers fans out there in Los An...
|6 hr
|Local
|8
|Kathy Vara (Jan '10)
|10 hr
|tikya
|81
|FILED: Fictitious Business Name DBA: BADDBOYFI...
|11 hr
|Baddboyfilms News
|1
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|12 hr
|TV Producer
|116
|Fans upset over Texas pop star's near-nude photo
|19 hr
|Pearl
|1
|its a fact
|Dec 28
|afriend
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC