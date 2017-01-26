Jeroen Werdmolder has been appointed ...

Jeroen Werdmolder has been appointed Hotel Manager at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills - CA, USA

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, the highly-anticipated luxury hotel set to open in June 2017, continues to assemble a strong leadership team to prepare the hotel for opening and beyond. Luc Delafosse, who was appointed as Managing Director last year, is instrumental in building the executive lineup to support the iconic brand's debut in Beverly Hills.

