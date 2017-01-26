Jeroen Werdmolder has been appointed Hotel Manager at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills - CA, USA
Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, the highly-anticipated luxury hotel set to open in June 2017, continues to assemble a strong leadership team to prepare the hotel for opening and beyond. Luc Delafosse, who was appointed as Managing Director last year, is instrumental in building the executive lineup to support the iconic brand's debut in Beverly Hills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|59 min
|25or6to4
|1
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|5 hr
|giant lobot
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,786
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|13 hr
|John Wayne
|27
|Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig...
|16 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|3
|Anti-Trump, immigration halt protests planned a...
|Sat
|guest
|3
|Efforts Told to Improve Jail Hospital : CARL BR...
|Sat
|Mamee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC