Jennifer Lopez Rocks a Sexy White Trench Coat Dress, Looks Back at Her Iconic GRAMMY Styles
White hot! Jennifer Lopez stepped out in Beverly Hills on Thursday to celebrate her shoe collaboration -- Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez -- with Giuseppe Zanotti at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills, California. The 47-year-old looked stunning in a white trench coat dress and gold heels from the collection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Efforts Told to Improve Jail Hospital : CARL BR...
|1 hr
|Its a Lifetime Co...
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|2 hr
|Political Atheist
|23
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|5 hr
|Frogface Kate
|3
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|11 hr
|afriend
|91
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|17 hr
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|18 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|22 hr
|CarToonerville
|134
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC