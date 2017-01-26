Jennifer Lopez Rocks a Sexy White Tre...

Jennifer Lopez Rocks a Sexy White Trench Coat Dress, Looks Back at Her Iconic GRAMMY Styles

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: ETonline

White hot! Jennifer Lopez stepped out in Beverly Hills on Thursday to celebrate her shoe collaboration -- Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez -- with Giuseppe Zanotti at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills, California. The 47-year-old looked stunning in a white trench coat dress and gold heels from the collection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Efforts Told to Improve Jail Hospital : CARL BR... 1 hr Its a Lifetime Co... 1
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 2 hr Political Atheist 23
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... 5 hr Frogface Kate 3
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 11 hr afriend 91
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster 17 hr LongBeachGirl 1
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... 18 hr Rose of Tralee 2
News L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08) 22 hr CarToonerville 134
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,869 • Total comments across all topics: 278,333,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC