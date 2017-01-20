Jane Fonda shares secrets of the LA home she's selling :0

Jane Fonda shares secrets of the LA h...

Award-winning actress Jane Fonda and her music-producer partner Richard Perry have listed their five-bedroom home in the Trousdale section of Beverly Hills for $12.99 million, according to the listing brokerage. The asking price is about $5 million more than what the couple paid for the home five years ago, according to Forbes , which first reported the listing.

