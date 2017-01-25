James Hamblin explains dimpleplasty w...

James Hamblin explains dimpleplasty while touring with his book 'If Our Bodies Could Talk'

"I read from the Death section at one of these [events] and it did not energize the room," James Hamblin said Tuesday night to a small crowd at the Last Bookstore. The author of the new book " If Our Bodies Could Talk " - and host of the Atlantic's popular video series of the same name - put his reading selection for the evening to a vote.

