James Hamblin explains dimpleplasty while touring with his book 'If Our Bodies Could Talk'
"I read from the Death section at one of these [events] and it did not energize the room," James Hamblin said Tuesday night to a small crowd at the Last Bookstore. The author of the new book " If Our Bodies Could Talk " - and host of the Atlantic's popular video series of the same name - put his reading selection for the evening to a vote.
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GIVE UP ! It's HOPELESS ! SUCCUMB !
|4 hr
|THE UNDERGROUND
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|8 hr
|Eddie
|6
|Alec Baldwin Is A Disgusting Human Being!! (Sep '11)
|9 hr
|Duke
|25
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|11 hr
|Inglewood Lanes
|1
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|11 hr
|Inglewood Lanes
|20
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|12 hr
|Jeff Davis
|21
|Diversity and 'La La Land' ready for their Osca...
|Jan 24
|25or6to4
|1
