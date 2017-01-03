IT and Facilities Management: Case Study In How To Collaborate Successfully

Working to really understand what the facility department is trying to accomplish is one way Shane Riggio, VP of IT at Macerich, leads his department into true partnership with FM. For many facility managers, it may sound like a dream: having an IT department that makes listening to facility management needs a priority, that understands building systems, that wants to help accelerate improvements in buildings, not be a bottleneck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Building Operating Management.