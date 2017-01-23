Irish actress Caitriona Balfe steals the spotlight at T2 Trainspotting world premiere
Actors Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe pose as they arrive at the world premiere of the film "T2 Trainspotting" in Edinburgh, Scotland http://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-news/irish-actress-caitriona-balfe-steals-the-spotlight-at-t2-trainspotting-world-premiere-35389808.html The Outlander star was joined by her co-star Sam Heughan for the world premiere of T2 Trainspotting in Edinburgh, where the hit show is filmed. Never one for fads, the former model opted for understated elegance in a grey ribbed high neck dress, wearing minimal makeup with her hair slicked back into a tight bun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alec Baldwin Is A Disgusting Human Being!! (Sep '11)
|1 hr
|Jennyk
|22
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|Inglewood Lanes
|6
|Steve McQueen (Mar '12)
|4 hr
|James
|4
|Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|7
|Bangladeshi' shot dead during robbery in Los An...
|8 hr
|Hey Dude
|2
|--- Pres TRUMP 100% Match w/ ANTICHRIST, TRIB ---
|9 hr
|stirringYTubeNews
|1
|Review: KCLA-TV Los Angeles on LA71
|10 hr
|KTLA 5 on LA71
|40
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC