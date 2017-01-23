Actors Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe pose as they arrive at the world premiere of the film "T2 Trainspotting" in Edinburgh, Scotland http://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-news/irish-actress-caitriona-balfe-steals-the-spotlight-at-t2-trainspotting-world-premiere-35389808.html The Outlander star was joined by her co-star Sam Heughan for the world premiere of T2 Trainspotting in Edinburgh, where the hit show is filmed. Never one for fads, the former model opted for understated elegance in a grey ribbed high neck dress, wearing minimal makeup with her hair slicked back into a tight bun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.