Irana s a Salesmana often a superior achievement
Playing: Royal, West L.A. Starts Feb. 3 at Laemmle's Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre, Beverly Hills; Laemmle's Playhouse, Pasadena; Laemmle's Town Center, Encino. Now the writer-director's “The Salesman” is the country's official entry for this year's contest, and he's once again picked up an Oscar nomination for his work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ...
|1 hr
|spud
|16
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|10 hr
|Well Well
|20
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|melvin perez
|20,781
|Review: JSM Paving Construction
|14 hr
|JSM Construction
|2
|Review: Handy Maintenance. Handyman Services (Jan '10)
|14 hr
|blacks are Best
|2
|Review: Sandstone Builders, Inc.
|15 hr
|Bita Slag Gang
|3
|Diversity and 'La La Land' ready for their Osca...
|Tue
|25or6to4
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC