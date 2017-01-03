Indian-American Parag Havaldar wins Oscars for Technical achievement11 min ago
Los Angeles, Jan 7: Indian-American Parag Havaldar, a computer engineer from IIT Kharagpur, is part of the Academy Awards' list of winners for Technical achievement. The list of 18 achievements was recently announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for its 2017 Scientific and Technical awards and Havaldar is honoured for the development of expression-based facial performance-capture technology at Sony Pictures Imageworks.
