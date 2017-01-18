How to get free green juices delivered to your front door
It's usually right around this time - between the third and fourth weeks of January - that more than half the people who made New Year's resolutions to eat better have abandoned them, according to research. But juice brand Evolution Fresh aims to help you make one more run at those resolutions - while also getting in some clever branding - by offering everyone a free three-pack of green juice next week, to coincide with National Green Juice Day.
