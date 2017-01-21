Hot Property: Just when you thought things couldn't get any crazier
Now we have officially seen it all. The Bel-Air mansion that hit the market mid-week at $250 million is the most expensive home for sale in the U.S. Where to begin? Well, at the top of the four-level, 12-bedroom house there's a deck displaying a decommissioned helicopter as art.
Read more at Los Angeles Times.
