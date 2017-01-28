Hot Property: Business as usual?

Hot Property: Business as usual?

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

We've already seen a lot of real estate activity in 2017 and we're not even up to the Super Bowl, which traditionally kicks off the start of the sales season here in Southern California. If our prognosticator skills are intact and January is any indication, we're in for another busy housing market as prices continue to creep upward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 1 hr Political Atheist 18
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 2 hr afriend 91
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster 8 hr LongBeachGirl 1
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... 9 hr Rose of Tralee 2
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... 9 hr Rose of Tralee 2
News L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08) 12 hr CarToonerville 134
Tazing and Drowning a Suspect 18 hr Tazed and confused 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 28 at 3:02AM PST

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,673 • Total comments across all topics: 278,323,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC