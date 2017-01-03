HBO film on Reynolds and Fisher becom...

HBO film on Reynolds and Fisher becomes unexpected memorial

Read more: Daily Herald

HBO thought its documentary "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds" would be perfect for Mother's Day. Instead, it has turned into a television memorial service.

